By Allison Jarrell

Following three weeks of work repairing damage caused by January storms, Caltrans announced Monday morning that Ortega Highway was reopened to traffic.

Caltrans District 12 tweeted around 10:40 a.m. that the roadway was cleared and reopened in both directions.

The highway had been closed eastbound at Gateway Place and westbound at Nichols Institute since Jan. 25 due to severe damage caused by heavy rainfall. Caltrans assessed the depth of the damage, which ran 30 feet down, hired an emergency contractor, and began repairing the road by stabilizing deep voids with grout and putting in a new drainage ditch.