Outdoor Offerings: Garden Upkeep at the Ecology Center

By Danny Ritz

There is never a shortage of things to do and areas to explore in Southern Orange County, especially during the summer time. This week, we are highlighting an outdoor offering at the Ecology Center in San Jan Capistrano.

What: Garden Upkeep Hours

When: Every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon

Where: The Ecology Center, 32701 Alipaz St., San Juan Capistrano

Cost: Free

Every Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano opens its doors to community members interested in sustainable gardening.

In these free garden-tending sessions, Ecology Center staff members assist volunteers in the upkeep and maintenance of the center’s more than one-acre of land.

Staff will assist volunteers in a variety of gardening practices based on the center’s four core pillars, which include:

Growth —Making vibrant spaces out of vacant places

Water —Empowering the community to become active water conservationists

Eat —Gathering chefs, farmers and community members together to eat with intention

Make—Conscious consumption through supporting local artisans

“We are all about building community,” said Lauren Feiberg, the Ecology Center’s head of volunteer and school programs. “As an educator I love seeing people come here and have those ‘ah-ha’ moments.”

Each Wednesday session averages around 10 to 15 volunteers, Feiberg said, which offers an intimate environment aimed at accommodating participant’s specific gardening interests. It also helps volunteers diversify their gardening skills to become a true green thumbs.

The garden upkeep hours are open to all ages. Feiberg believes the sessions are a great gateway for beginners as well.