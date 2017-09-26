The Capistrano Dispatch

Residents will have the opportunity to support local charities such as Catholic Charities of Orange County and Capistrano Valley Christian Schools during the Outlets of San Clemente’s third annual Shopping Extravaganza on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested shoppers can buy a ticket for the charity of their choice for $35, and $25 will go directly to that charity. The event includes exclusive discounts at more than 40 participating stores, a catered lunch and entertainment, wines and cocktails in a VIP lounge, and the chance to enter to win $40,000 in prizes, including gift cards to more than 55 stores.

For event details, or to purchase tickets, visit www.outletsatsanclemente.com/tickets.