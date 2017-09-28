Over $995K Raised for Therapeutic Riding at J.F. Shea Center’s 39th Annual BBQ & Family Faire

Photo Gallery of shea center bbq Riders participate in a color guard presentation before the singing of the National Anthem. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Riders participate in a color guard presentation before the singing of the National Anthem. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Riders participate in a color guard presentation before the singing of the National Anthem. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders participate in demonstrations during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders participate in demonstrations during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders participate in demonstrations during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders participate in demonstrations during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders participate in demonstrations during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders participate in demonstrations during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center rider Rocket Fischer, 9, and his mom, Ashley, participate in a demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center rider Rocket Fischer, 9, and his mom, Ashley, participate in a demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center rider Jaxlee Barton, 3, participates in a demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center rider Kapono Bartholomew, 4, participates in a therapy demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders Kapono Bartholomew, 4, and Jaxlee Barton, 3, participate in a therapy demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center rider Kapono Bartholomew, 4, participates in a therapy demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell shea center bbq Shea Center riders Kapono Bartholomew, 4, and Jaxlee Barton, 3, participate in a therapy demonstration during the center's BBQ & Family Faire. Photo: Allison Jarrell Pixel That! shea center Shea Center riders and their families participate in the "Parade of Stars" during the BBQ & Family Faire on Sept. 23. Photo: Pixel That! Photography Pixel That! shea center Shea Center riders and their families participate in the "Parade of Stars" during the BBQ & Family Faire on Sept. 23. Photo: Pixel That! Photography Pixel That! shea center Shea Center riders and their families participate in the "Parade of Stars" during the BBQ & Family Faire on Sept. 23. Photo: Pixel That! Photography Pixel That! shea center Shea Center riders and their families participate in the "Parade of Stars" during the BBQ & Family Faire on Sept. 23. Photo: Pixel That! Photography Pixel That! shea center Shea Center riders and their families participate in the "Parade of Stars" during the BBQ & Family Faire on Sept. 23. Photo: Pixel That! Photography Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center held its 39th annual BBQ and Family Faire on Sept. 23. The family gathering brought together over 1,500 attendees, including Shea Center riders and their families, donors, sponsors, community and business leaders, volunteers and equestrian professionals.

In addition to the barbecue meal, country faire games, face painting, petting zoo, and live and silent auctions, the evening featured Shea Center rider demonstrations and the “Parade of Stars” of 70 therapy clients and their families. The evening’s featured rider was 3-year-old Jaxlee Barton, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy. Jaxlee’s parents, Emily and Jonny, spoke about how the Shea Center has helped their daughter’s development.

Event organizers said so far, the barbecue has raised over $950,000. That number is still climbing thanks to post-event donations.

For more information on the Shea Center, visit www.sheacenter.org.