Paraplegic Conquers Snow, Slab, Surf

By Emily Rasmussen

Growing up in San Juan Capistrano, Freddy Carrillo’s young life was captivated by surf and skate.

San Juan Creek was Carrillo’s primary commute, making it easy to skateboard to Doheny State Beach with surfboard in tow. Then, a car accident in his teens left him paralyzed.

“After the accident, punk music saved me,” Carrillo said.

Keeping busy with surf magazines and punk music, Carrillo’s motivation to try surfing and skateboarding came back upon reading “Board Beyond Belief,” an article published in 1993 in an issue of Transworld Magazine called blast!, that featured five athletes that covered snowboarding, skateboarding and surfing all in one day.

“That was it. Freddy decided he would do the same thing one day. Somehow. Yet, he had never skied or snowboarded before his accident,” a press release said.

Upon Carrillo’s determination to snowboard, skate and surf in one day, San Clemente-based writer and filmmaker Maggie Franks caught wind of his venture and worked to create Freddy Carrillo’s Day Off, a documentary about Carrillo’s venture. So, in one day of action-shot filming, Franks and Carrillo planned the day out: surf in the morning, skateboard in midday and surf in the evening.

“Why not?” Carrillo, now in his mid-40s, said. “How many people can say they skied, skated and surfed—all in one day.”

Franks said she was amazed at the response from other people within the snowboard, skateboard and surf communities. During the filming, people would drop what they were doing and watch Carrillo make his moves.