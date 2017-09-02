The Capistrano Dispatch

Members of the public are invited to attend an annual flag-raising event at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, on Patriot Hill to honor the lost lives of Sept. 11 and to express gratitude for all the men and women who serve to protect our freedom. Join a group of hikers, runners, cyclists and equestrians who have kept the American flag flying on this San Juan Capistrano open space ridge line since 2001.

There are steep inclines on all trails leading to Patriot Hill. Those interested in participating can request a trail map by emailing FlagOnTheHill92675@gmail.com or visiting www.sanjuancapistrano.org. On the city’s website, the map is under Departments—Public Works—Operations & Maintenance—Equestrian and Bike Trail/Open Space.