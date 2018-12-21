Pedestrian, Driver Hospitalized After Trash Truck Rollover in San Juan Capistrano

By Shawn Raymundo

A traffic collision involving a garbage truck at Del Obispo Street and Via Belardes sent the driver of the truck and a female pedestrian to local hospitals Friday, Dec. 21.

Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) officials at around 9:30 a.m. were called to the scene where the truck was found on its side, said Capt. Daryll Milliot, the OCFA public information officer.

The truck had struck the female pedestrian, who is in her 40s, Milliot said. Both the woman and the driver of the truck were transported to local hospitals.

According to Milliot, the woman was taken to a trauma center and the driver was transported to a local emergency room. As of Friday morning, the status of the woman and the driver was unknown and it was unclear how exactly she was struck by the truck, Milliot said.

The driver told authorities that he was cut off by another vehicle and had swerved away to avoid a collision, Milliot said. The driver got himself out of the truck after it had rolled on to it side, Milliot added.

The collision is expected to cause significant delays in the area and police have advised drivers to use alternate routes, the city of San Juan Capistrano reported.

This is a developing story