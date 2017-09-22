By Rachael Mattice

In a world obsessed with anti-aging, youth and family-oriented activities, it can be difficult to surpass these biases and look forward to the empty nester age or life beyond 55. But the years of senior living should be celebrated and a time of exploration now that many of life’s nine-to-five responsibilities have ended.

Here are a few perks offered by organizations to help seniors enjoy their third phase and simultaneously stash a few extra bucks for new adventures.

Travel

Airlines: Whether its traveling abroad or domestic, many airlines offer various discounts to seniors ages 65 and up, but most do not openly market this perk. Southwest, United and U.S. Airways all request calling their customer service numbers to inquire before booking a flight.

• Rail and Bus: Living on the Golden Coast with Amtrak stops in San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente makes traveling north or south a breeze. Once the train reaches its destination, Greyhound buses can extend the journey and discount. Both companies offer 15 percent off to seniors ages 62 plus.

• Car Rentals: Not an AARP member? Joining the organization should be on anyone’s to-do list once they turn age 50. AARP offers 25 percent off or more at several car rental services such as Alamo, Avis, Hertz, National Rent-A-Car and more.

• Hotels: At age 62, hotel enterprises such as Marriott and Holiday Inn Express offer travelers a 15 percent discount, while hotels such as Sheraton, Westin and Ramada offer 20 percent off.

Dining

Ruby’s Diner: Enjoy one of SoCal’s favorite diners by joining Ruby’s Jitterbug Club to receive 10 percent off of entrees and up to three guests for a total of four discounts. If guests visit between the hours of 3-5 p.m., the discount doubles.

• Fast Food: Quick fix masters Burger King and Subway offer 10 percent off of their menu items to seniors ages 60 plus, while IHOP provides reduced prices with smaller portion sizes to those over 55. El Pollo Loco and Fuddrucker’s have 10 percent off for 55 plus.

Entertainment

Movies: If planning to catch a flick, check out AMC Theaters for discounts up to 30 percent off for patrons over 55. Regal Entertainment Group offers half off of a 32-ounce soft drink and a 64-ounce popcorn at their movie theaters.

• Shopping: Buying a new pair of glasses at any age is pricey, but LensCrafters sweetens the deal for seniors with 30 percent off prescription glasses. Patrons should mark their calendars for the first Wednesday of each month too, because Albertson’s offers 10 percent off of groceries galore to those over 55. Ace Hardware even gives 10 percent off to customers over 60.

• Clothing Retailers: Mid-week shoppers over the age of 62 can get 15 percent off at Kohl’s on Wednesdays. Clarks, Dress Barn and Banana Republic all offer 10 percent off to seniors at all times. TJ Maxx offers 10 percent off too, although only on certain days of the month.

There is a plethora of perks available to senior citizens in addition to the items listed above. When in doubt, always ask. Visit sites such as www.seniorcitizendiscountlist.org or www.bradsdeals.com/blog/senior-discounts for a larger list.

