Pet of the Week: Chestnut

By The Capistrano Dispatch

This handsome guy is Chestnut, a ragdoll mix looking for his purrfect home. Found as a stray, Chestnut is still learning to trust and can be timid initially. He is finally starting to come out of his shell and figuring out which are his favorite toys. Chestnut would likely fit best with a quiet family.

If you would like to know more about Chestnut, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.