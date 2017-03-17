The Capistrano Dispatch

Kumani is a handsome 6-year-old Russian Blue who has lived in a pet boarding facility for the past four years after his owner failed to pick him up.

Kumani has been a wonderful office greeter and computer helper at the facility, but the business was recently sold and Kumani needs a new home.

He is friendly, confident, curious and prefers interaction on his terms (and he’ll let you know that). Kumani gets along well with dogs, but he isn’t really a fan of some other cats, mostly because he wants to be king of the house.

Contact The Ark at 949.388.0034 or cat@arkofsanjuan.org if you’re interested in giving Kumani a forever home. Cats for adoption can also be visited during store hours at the San Juan PetSmart and during adoption events on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ark of San Juan is a volunteer-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that rescues adoptable animals in San Juan Capistrano and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.arkofsanjuan.org.