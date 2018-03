One-year-old Kurt is a poodle mix who just loves a good snuggle. His favorite thing in the world is a proper belly rub. Kurt would do best in a home with adults who can lavish attention upon him.

If you would like to know more about Kurt, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.