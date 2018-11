Seven-year-old Molly is a happy German shepherd mix who is looking for her forever home. She has a sweet personality and loves being active outdoors. Molly is potty-trained and would make a great companion for family members of any age.

If you would like to know more about Molly, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with her at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.