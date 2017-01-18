The Capistrano Dispatch

Sedona is a 4-year-old playful American bulldog/pit bull mix who was rescued by local nonprofit Doggie Bonez. She loves to go on walks and snuggle, has lived with smaller dogs before, and has even had one training session with renowned “Dog Whisperer” Cesar Millan. Sedona is spayed and has no medical needs. She is ready to find her fun-loving forever home!

Doggie Bonez is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, no-kill, volunteer dog rescue organization based in San Juan Capistrano. Volunteers rescue dogs from high-kill shelters, backyard breeders, hoarding situations, neglect and abandonment. Dogs are rescued regardless of their age, temperament and physical needs. Doggie Bonez volunteers work to make sure each dog’s medical needs are taken care of before finding them loving homes.

For more information on Sedona or other dogs up for adoption, visit www.doggiebonez.com.