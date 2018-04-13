Pet of the Week: Serena and Venus

The Capistrano Dispatch

Eight-month-old sisters Serena and Venus are a closely bonded pair. Although the two girls are practically impossible to tell apart, they are both easy to handle and don’t mind being snuggled. Serena and Venus have good litter box habits and would be a fun couple of bunnies to have around the house.

If you would like to know more about Venus and Serena, call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617, or visit with them at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.