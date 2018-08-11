Pet of the Week: Sulu

Sulu is a gentle soul looking for a fresh start in life. At 9 years old, Sulu was abandoned by his family and left at the shelter. With the help of shelter volunteers and a couple of friendly dogs, he is slowly but surely learning to trust again. Sulu would greatly benefit from a family that could spend lots of time with him and teach him new tricks.

If you would like to know more about Sulu, please call the San Clemente/Dana Point Animal Shelter at 949.492.1617 or visit with him at 221 Avenida Fabricante, San Clemente.