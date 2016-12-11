Photos courtesy of Susan Brown Matsumoto Photography

One of the biggest challenges for rescues is taking in pets who are scared, confused and sad over having lost their home and family. These pets don’t show well and get overlooked by potential adopters who gravitate toward the more outgoing and “happier” pets.

The Ark has three cats in The Cattery like this right now: Leo and Sophie (brother and sister), and Ozzy, who all lost the only homes they have known due to unforeseeable changes.

Leo and Sophie are 3 years old, and Ozzy is 5 years old. They are all very sweet cats, just overwhelmed by the changes in their lives. Please consider giving a quieter cat or dog a chance at a loving forever home—they will thank you a thousand times over!

Contact The Ark at 949.388.0034 or cat@arkofsanjuan.org to arrange a meeting. The cats can also be visited during store hours at the San Juan PetSmart and during adoption events on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Ark of San Juan is a volunteer-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that rescues adoptable animals in San Juan Capistrano and the surrounding area. For more information, visit www.arkofsanjuan.org.