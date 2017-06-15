Photo: Eric Heinz
PHOTOS: 14th Annual Relay for Life in San Juan Capistrano

More than 350 people gathered in San Juan Capistrano’s Sports Park on June 10 for the 14th annual Relay for Life. The free event, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., gave members of the public a chance to fight back against cancer, celebrate people who have battled cancer and remember loved ones lost. The relay included a survivor breakfast, opening ceremony, games, drawings and prizes, live music and dancing, a luminaria ceremony and a closing ceremony.

John Wohlfiel, Relay for Life organizer and vice president of human resources for local company Fluidmaster, said that as of Monday, participants had raised $76,000 in donations. With money still coming in, he anticipated finishing with about $80,000 raised by the 16 participating teams.

For more photos and video from Saturday’s event, follow “Relay for Life of San Juan Capistrano” on Facebook.

