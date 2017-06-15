PHOTOS: 14th Annual Relay for Life in San Juan Capistrano

Photo Gallery of IMG_5563 Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5581 Bob Kohler "Flag Man" attends the relay each year and carries two American flags—one for the troops and one for the fallen. This year 1/11 Marines helped Kohler carry the flags. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5604 Jim Taylor, of San Juan Capistrano, speaks during the Relay for Life closing ceremony. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5609 Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5610 Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5756 IMG_5762 Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5776 Nina Leone, of San Juan Capistrano, participates in the luminaria ceremony. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_5792 Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Capistrano Dispatch

More than 350 people gathered in San Juan Capistrano’s Sports Park on June 10 for the 14th annual Relay for Life. The free event, which ran from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., gave members of the public a chance to fight back against cancer, celebrate people who have battled cancer and remember loved ones lost. The relay included a survivor breakfast, opening ceremony, games, drawings and prizes, live music and dancing, a luminaria ceremony and a closing ceremony.

John Wohlfiel, Relay for Life organizer and vice president of human resources for local company Fluidmaster, said that as of Monday, participants had raised $76,000 in donations. With money still coming in, he anticipated finishing with about $80,000 raised by the 16 participating teams.

