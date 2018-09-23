Photos: The 40th Annual Shea Center BBQ and Family Faire

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center held its 40th annual BBQ and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22, and hundreds of community and business leaders, riders, sponsors and volunteers turned out for the event.

In addition to a barbecue meal provided by the Montage Laguna Beach, there were live and silent auctions, face painting, a mechanical bull and a petting zoo.

Photo Gallery of DSC_0595 Older riders at the Shea Center perform a demonstration for the annual BBQ and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_0532 San Juan Capistrano Mayor Sergio Farias speaks during the 40th Annual Shea Center Barbecue and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_5338 A youngster enjoys a game of ring toss at the annual Shea Center BBQ and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Tia Sippel. DSC_0898 A young rider demonstrates what he's learned during the 40th Annual Shea Center BBQ and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Alex Groves. DSC_0890 A young rider demonstrates what he's learned during the 40th Annual Shea Center BBQ and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Alex Groves. IMG_20180922_221415_174 A young rider does a demonstration during the 40th Annual Shea Center Barbecue and Family Faire. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_5330 A youngster is cheered on as she demonstrates her skills at the 40th Annual Shea Center BBQ and Family Faire. Photo: Tia Sippel. DSC_0679 Cade Spinello, a youngster who has been riding at the Shea Center for 7 years, rides horse Tess at the Shea Center on Saturday, Sept. 22. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_0998 Cade Spinello is joined on stage by his family as he talks about his experience as a rider at the Shea Center and how it has helped him. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_0994 hea Center clients and where greeted by clapping and cheers as they walked out before visitors as part of the annual "Parade of Stars". Photo: Tia Sippel. DSC_0993 Shea Center clients and where greeted by clapping and cheers as they walked out before visitors as part of the annual "Parade of Stars". Photo: Tia Sippel.

The evening featured rider demonstrations and the “Parade of Stars,” where clients and their families walked out to the applause and cheers of those in attendance.

The evening’s featured rider was Cade Spinello, a 7-year veteran of the center. Spinello arrived to the center when he was 5 years old; he needed to learn to talk and walk again after he suffered a stroke post-brain surgery. Since that time, he has gained much of his strength, speech and balance back. He told the audience that he likes to play baseball, football and swim. He especially enjoys riding horses.