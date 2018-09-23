A young rider does a demonstration during the 40th Annual Shea Center Barbecue and Family Faire. Photo: Alex Groves
Photos: The 40th Annual Shea Center BBQ and Family Faire

The J.F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center held its 40th annual BBQ and Family Faire on Saturday, Sept. 22, and hundreds of community and business leaders, riders, sponsors and volunteers turned out for the event.

In addition to a barbecue meal provided by the Montage Laguna Beach, there were live and silent auctions, face painting, a mechanical bull and a petting zoo.

 

The evening featured rider demonstrations and the “Parade of Stars,” where clients and their families walked out to the applause and cheers of those in attendance.

The evening’s featured rider was Cade Spinello, a 7-year veteran of the center. Spinello arrived to the center when he was 5 years old; he needed to learn to talk and walk again after he suffered a stroke post-brain surgery. Since that time, he has gained much of his strength, speech and balance back. He told the audience that he likes to play baseball, football and swim. He especially enjoys riding horses.

 

 

