PHOTOS: Annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival Delights with Traditional Dance

Photo Gallery of IMG_2319 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2290 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2293 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2385 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2444 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2451 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2368 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2489 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2502 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2515 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2541 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2547 "Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Photos by Allison Jarrell

Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church hosted its annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival Sept. 16-17. Each year, the free weekend-long event invites the public to celebrate all aspects of Greek culture and cuisine—from dancing and live Greek music to wine tasting, Greek pastries and Byzantine art.

Guests were able to sample a range of savory and sweet Greek treats, including gyros, lamb chops, souvlaki, and pastries like baklava, made with old family recipes. Throughout the festival, live Greek music was performed and, for those not familiar with Greek dance, lessons were offered. Dancers performed traditional Greek folk dances throughout the weekend.

For more information on Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, visit www.stbasiloc.org.