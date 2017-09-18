"Eftihia" dancers perform traditional Greek dances at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 17. Photo: Allison Jarrell
PHOTOS: Annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival Delights with Traditional Dance

Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church hosted its annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival Sept. 16-17. Each year, the free weekend-long event invites the public to celebrate all aspects of Greek culture and cuisine—from dancing and live Greek music to wine tasting, Greek pastries and Byzantine art.

Guests were able to sample a range of savory and sweet Greek treats, including gyros, lamb chops, souvlaki, and pastries like baklava, made with old family recipes. Throughout the festival, live Greek music was performed and, for those not familiar with Greek dance, lessons were offered. Dancers performed traditional Greek folk dances throughout the weekend.

For more information on Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, visit www.stbasiloc.org.

