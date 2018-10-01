Photos: Annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival Treats Visitors to Greek Food, Greek Music and Greek Dancing

By Alex Groves

The San Juan Capistrano Community Center was alive with the sound of Greek music, the site of Greek art and the scintillating smell of Greek food for the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 29-30.

This is the first year the event, put on by Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, was held at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center. The event is put on yearly for the public to celebrate all aspects of Greek culture and cuisine.

Photo Gallery of St. Basil balloons White and blue balloons spelling out "St. Basil" welcome visitors to the San Juan Capistrano Community Center for the 2018 San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival. Photo: Alex Groves Greek3 Marinated lamb is roasting at the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Greek1 Sausage and lamb chops sizzle on the grill during the 2018 San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Greek2 Lambros Pappas, 83, Fippi Zeppos, 67, Kathy Zeppos, 14, Katerina Domingo, 14 and Popi Kesoglou, 69, were busy at work on Saturday, Sept. 29, making loukoumades. Loukoumades are Greek donut holes coated in honey and syrup. Photo: Alex Groves Greek4 Angie Couples shows off Baklava at the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Greek5 This gyro was among the many culinary offerings at the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Greek8 Visitors dance to Greek music at the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Greek7 Visitors dance to Greek music at the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Greek6 Youngsters put on a Greek dancing demonstration for visitors to the San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

Guests could wander through vendor booths selling such Greek delicacies as gryos, souvlaki, saganaki and sweets such as loukoumades. There were also Greek art and craft items available for purchase.

The event was kicked off with a plate breaking. Festival organizers got on stage with plates in hand and threw them up into the air to crash and break. They yelled “opa!” as they did so.

Visitors to the festival danced the afternoon away Saturday as Greek music rang out into the air.

There were also planned dancing demonstrations that took place at various points of the day Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, visit www.stbasiloc.org.