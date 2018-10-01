Visitors dance to Greek music at the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Saturday, Sept. 29. Photo: Alex Groves
Photos: Annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival Treats Visitors to Greek Food, Greek Music and Greek Dancing

By Alex Groves 

The San Juan Capistrano Community Center was alive with the sound of Greek music, the site of Greek art and the scintillating smell of Greek food for the annual San Juan Capistrano Greek Festival on Sept. 29-30.

This is the first year the event, put on by Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, was held at the San Juan Capistrano Community Center. The event is put on yearly for the public to celebrate all aspects of Greek culture and cuisine.

Guests could wander through vendor booths selling such Greek delicacies as gryos, souvlaki, saganaki and sweets such as loukoumades. There were also Greek art and craft items available for purchase.

The event was kicked off with a plate breaking. Festival organizers got on stage with plates in hand and threw them up into the air to crash and break. They yelled “opa!” as they did so.

Visitors to the festival danced the afternoon away Saturday as Greek music rang out into the air.

There were also planned dancing demonstrations that took place at various points of the day Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on Saint Basil Greek Orthodox Church, visit www.stbasiloc.org.

