PHOTOS: ‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ Opens at Camino Real Playhouse

Opening Friday, May 5, the Camino Real Playhouse presents a “happy-go-lucky view of small-town Vice and statewide political side-stepping recounts of the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Governors, senators, mayors and even victorious football teams frequent Miss Mona’s cozy bordello until the puritan nemesis Watchdog focuses his television cameras and his righteous indignation on the situation.”
The musical production, which runs May 5-21, is directed by Dan Blackley, with musical direction from Marc Marger and choreography by Lori Lewis. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets range from $41 to $51. Tickets to the May 6 gala night are $55, with a buffet from L’Hirondelle included.
To purchase tickets, visit www.caminorealplayhouse.org. The Camino Real Playhouse is located at 31776 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano.
