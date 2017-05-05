PHOTOS: ‘Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’ Opens at Camino Real Playhouse

Photo Gallery of IMG_3233 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2853 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2907 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2819 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2930 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_2981 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3014 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3016 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3020 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3025 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3045 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3072 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3093 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3103 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3113 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3118 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3158 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3160 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3171 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3181 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_3200 Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The Capistrano Dispatch

Opening Friday, May 5, the Camino Real Playhouse presents a “happy-go-lucky view of small-town Vice and statewide political side-stepping recounts of the good times and the demise of the Chicken Ranch, known since the 1850s as one of the better pleasure palaces in all of Texas. Governors, senators, mayors and even victorious football teams frequent Miss Mona’s cozy bordello until the puritan nemesis Watchdog focuses his television cameras and his righteous indignation on the situation.”

The musical production, which runs May 5-21, is directed by Dan Blackley, with musical direction from Marc Marger and choreography by Lori Lewis. Showtimes are 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets range from $41 to $51. Tickets to the May 6 gala night are $55, with a buffet from L’Hirondelle included.

To purchase tickets, visit www.caminorealplayhouse.org. The Camino Real Playhouse is located at 31776 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano.