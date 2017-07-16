IMG_1538
PHOTOS: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy at The Coach House

Photo Gallery

By Allison Jarrell

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, a contemporary swing revival band based out of Ventura, performed live at The Coach House on Friday, July 7. The band entertained the audience with a mix of original music and covers of the classics. They also played several songs from their eleventh studio album, “Louie, Louie, Louie”—a salute to the music of Louis Armstrong, Louis Jordan and Louis Prima—which was recently released on June 16.

For tickets to future Coach House shows, visit www.thecoachhouse.com. For more information on Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, visit www.bbvd.com.

