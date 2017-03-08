Photo Gallery of IMG_9015 Mayor Kerry Ferguson gets "some padding" before the Fiesta Association's traditional "hanging" of the mayor. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9017 Mayor Kerry Ferguson gets "some padding" before the Fiesta Association's traditional "hanging" of the mayor. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9032 Mayor Kerry Ferguson prepares the Fiesta de las Golondrinas proclamation before the Fiesta Association's traditional "hanging" of the mayor. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9034 Mayor Kerry Ferguson participates in the Fiesta Association's traditional "hanging" of the mayor. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9038 Mayor Kerry Ferguson participates in the Fiesta Association's traditional "hanging" of the mayor. Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_9054 Mayor Kerry Ferguson participates in the Fiesta Association's traditional "hanging" of the mayor. Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Allison Jarrell

Members of the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association—which puts on the Swallows Day Parade and an array of events each year—watched from behind the dais March 7 as Hangin’ Judge James Leone carried out the annual tradition of pretending to “hang” the mayor at the last City Council meeting before the parade.

Mayor Kerry Ferguson’s request for some “padding” was met with a green boa, and after cracking jokes about the association’s “colorful” traditions, she awarded the group with an official proclamation of the Fiesta de las Golondrinas season, which began Feb. 1 and ends April 30.

The 59th annual Swallows Day Parade is set for March 25. For more information on the parade and upcoming Fiesta de las Golondrinas events, check out the official parade guide.