PHOTOS: ‘Doggie Showdown’ Raises Awareness for Local Rescues

Photo Gallery
Bodhi, a 15-month-old Australian Shepherd, took home prizes in the commands and agility contests. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Nova, a 5-year-old pug-Chihuahua mix, competes in a sit and stay contest. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Kelley Peeden and her 5-year-old boxer bulldog, Laila, won the sit and stay contest. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Kelley Peeden and her 5-year-old boxer bulldog, Laila, pose for a photo after Laila won the sit and stay contest. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Doggie Bonez founder Jacqueline Rivera plays with Banjo, a 1.5-year-old Staffordshire terrier. Banjo is one of the dogs up for adoption from the rescue. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Banjo, a 1.5-year-old Staffordshire terrier, is one of the dogs up for adoption from Doggie Bonez. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Lauren Ramirez, of Palmdale, bonds with a 9-week-old puppy up for adoption from Doggie Bonez rescue. Photo: Allison Jarrell
A 9-week-old puppy up for adoption from Doggie Bonez rescue enjoys some attention from Mackenzie Hobert of San Clemente. Photo: Allison Jarrell
A 9-week-old puppy up for adoption from Doggie Bonez rescue enjoys an afternoon nap. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Zuri Pet Rescue had volunteers hang out with their dogs up for adoption throughout the day. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Twinkie, 5, and Cozmoe, also 5, relax in the sunshine during the day's events. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Twinkie, 5, and Cozmoe, also 5, relax in the sunshine during the day's events. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Tara Lupo, of San Juan Capistrano, has her dog Cozmoe perform some tricks for treats. Photo: Allison Jarrell
The Ark of San Juan brought some adoptable dogs with them to the Old Town Doggy Showdown. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Two-year-old Maxwell, a hound mix, and Charlie, a 3-year-old chiweenie, pose for a photo. Photo: Allison Jarrell
A dog up for adoption enjoys some attention during the Old Town Doggy Showdown. Photo: Allison Jarrell
A dog up for adoption makes eye contact with attendees during the Old Town Doggy Showdown. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Nika, a 1-year-old schnauzer mix, was one of the dogs up for adoption during the event. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Peas and Carrots, a "bonded pair" of Chihuahuas, are looking for their forever home. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Skittles, a 1-year-old Pomeranian, was happy to meet attendees at the Old Town Doggy Showdown.
One-year-old Lily Rose was rescued from the Long Beach Animal Shelter, and is looking for her forever home. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Six-year-old Ducky was one of the dogs up for adoption from Leashes of Love Rescue. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Nonprofit Leashes of Love, based in Orange County, brought adoptable dogs to the event, including 7-year-old April. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Five-year-old Casanova was one of the dogs up for adoption from Leashes of Love Rescue. Photo: Allison Jarrell
Photos and text by Allison Jarrell
San Juan’s Historic Town Center Park nearly reached its cute threshold on June 2 as local animal rescues, dogs and their humans attended the first ever Old Town Doggie Showdown fundraiser.
Event organizers from San Clemente rescue Fur-Ever Home said they plan to hold the fundraiser annually. This year’s event also featured three San Juan Capistrano rescues—The Zuri Pet Rescue, The Ark of San Juan, and Doggie Bonez—as well as Orange County-based Leashes of Love Rescue.
The fundraiser included vendors, raffle drawings and prizes, as well as an obstacle course and a variety of contests. Cynde Van Vleet, board president of Fur-Ever Home, said she wanted to emphasize the importance of positive reinforcement training for all dogs with the contests and obstacle course.
“We want to encourage people to train their dogs, especially their rescues,” Van Vleet said. “What better way to show people how fun it is to have trained dogs than with an event like this?
Van Vleet also noted that “not all trainers are created equal.” She recommends dog owners check for certifications when selecting a trainer.
For information on certified trainers, visit the website for the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers at www.ccpdt.org.
