By Emily Rasmussen

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Serra Post 3801 celebrated its annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Old Mission Graveyard on Monday, May 28.

The ceremony, which VFW has hosted for 30-plus years, honored veterans of San Juan Capistrano. Veteran and lifelong San Juan Capistrano resident Matt Gaffney led the ceremony, which featured speeches from other veterans, in addition to Mayor Sergio Farias and Councilmember Kerry Ferguson.