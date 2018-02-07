PHOTOS: San Juan High School Athletes Honored on National Signing Day

Photo Gallery
San Juan Hills
Photos by Zach Cavanagh
San Juan Hills honored nine student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Conner Crotty, Baseball, Holy Cross
- Isaiah Grover, Football, Boise State (preferred walk-on)
- Natalie Herring, Soccer, Transylvania University
- Jennifer McFadden, Soccer, Air Force
- Jack Monach, Soccer, UC Irvine
- Matthew Rodriguez, Football, New Mexico-Highlands
- Kaleigh Santmyer, Softball, St. Olaf College
- Grant Vurpillat, Baseball, New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Claire Welter, Lacrosse, Kent State
JSerra
Photos courtesy of JSerra
JSerra honored 14 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Nick Aquino, Soccer, Concordia
- Jack Bolduc, Football, Nevada-Reno
- Skylar Giacobetti, Soccer, Purdue
- Taylor Gosselin, Soccer, Auburn
- Sam Guinane, Soccer, Notre Dame
- Jake Haggard, Football, Penn
- Morgan Hebard, Soccer, Army-West Point
- Mahea Heimuli, Soccer, Yale
- Malik McClain, Football, USC
- TJ Medina, Football, Air Force
- Joe Miraglia, Lacrosse, Belmont Abbey
- Jake Parks, Football, UC Davis
- Matt Robinson, Football, Illinois
- Dylan Shockey, Soccer, LMU
St. Margaret’s
Photos courtesy of St. Margaret’s
St. Margaret’s honored four student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Conrad Hampson, Lacrosse, Colby College
- Andrew Maita, Lacrosse, Washington and Lee
- Lauren McCaffrey, Soccer, Northwestern
- Sophie Payne, Soccer, Oberlin College
Saddleback Valley Christian
Photos courtesy of Saddleback Valley Christian
Saddleback Valley Christian honored three student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Mej Carpentier, Soccer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
- Lily Dyer, Volleyball, Pepperdine
- Jordan Taylor, Basketball, Westmont
Capistrano Valley Christian
Capistrano Valley Christian honored three student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities back on Nov. 8.
Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:
- Alec Arnone, Baseball, UC Riverside
- Carson Matthews, Baseball, BYU
- Kahley Jaeke, Volleyball, Washington College
