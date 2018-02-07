San Juan Hills athletes sign their national letters of intent on Signing Day Feb. 7. Photo: Zach Cavanagh
PHOTOS: San Juan High School Athletes Honored on National Signing Day

San Juan Hills

Photos by Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills honored nine student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Conner Crotty, Baseball, Holy Cross
  • Isaiah Grover, Football, Boise State (preferred walk-on)
  • Natalie Herring, Soccer, Transylvania University
  • Jennifer McFadden, Soccer, Air Force
  • Jack Monach, Soccer, UC Irvine
  • Matthew Rodriguez, Football, New Mexico-Highlands
  • Kaleigh Santmyer, Softball, St. Olaf College
  • Grant Vurpillat, Baseball, New Jersey Institute of Technology
  • Claire Welter, Lacrosse, Kent State

JSerra

Photos courtesy of JSerra

JSerra honored 14 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Nick Aquino, Soccer, Concordia
  • Jack Bolduc, Football, Nevada-Reno
  • Skylar Giacobetti, Soccer, Purdue
  • Taylor Gosselin, Soccer, Auburn
  • Sam Guinane, Soccer, Notre Dame
  • Jake Haggard, Football, Penn
  • Morgan Hebard, Soccer, Army-West Point
  • Mahea Heimuli, Soccer, Yale
  • Malik McClain, Football, USC
  • TJ Medina, Football, Air Force
  • Joe Miraglia, Lacrosse, Belmont Abbey
  • Jake Parks, Football, UC Davis
  • Matt Robinson, Football, Illinois
  • Dylan Shockey, Soccer, LMU

St. Margaret’s

Photos courtesy of St. Margaret’s

St. Margaret’s honored four student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Conrad Hampson, Lacrosse, Colby College
  • Andrew Maita, Lacrosse, Washington and Lee
  • Lauren McCaffrey, Soccer, Northwestern
  • Sophie Payne, Soccer, Oberlin College

Saddleback Valley Christian

Photos courtesy of Saddleback Valley Christian

Saddleback Valley Christian honored three student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Mej Carpentier, Soccer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo
  • Lily Dyer, Volleyball, Pepperdine
  • Jordan Taylor, Basketball, Westmont

Capistrano Valley Christian

Capistrano Valley Christian honored three student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities back on Nov. 8.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

  • Alec Arnone, Baseball, UC Riverside
  • Carson Matthews, Baseball, BYU
  • Kahley Jaeke, Volleyball, Washington College

