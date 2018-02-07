PHOTOS: San Juan High School Athletes Honored on National Signing Day

San Juan Hills

Photos by Zach Cavanagh

San Juan Hills honored nine student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Conner Crotty, Baseball, Holy Cross

Isaiah Grover, Football, Boise State (preferred walk-on)

Natalie Herring, Soccer, Transylvania University

Jennifer McFadden, Soccer, Air Force

Jack Monach, Soccer, UC Irvine

Matthew Rodriguez, Football, New Mexico-Highlands

Kaleigh Santmyer, Softball, St. Olaf College

Grant Vurpillat, Baseball, New Jersey Institute of Technology

Claire Welter, Lacrosse, Kent State

JSerra

Photos courtesy of JSerra

JSerra honored 14 student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Nick Aquino, Soccer, Concordia

Jack Bolduc, Football, Nevada-Reno

Skylar Giacobetti, Soccer, Purdue

Taylor Gosselin, Soccer, Auburn

Sam Guinane, Soccer, Notre Dame

Jake Haggard, Football, Penn

Morgan Hebard, Soccer, Army-West Point

Mahea Heimuli, Soccer, Yale

Malik McClain, Football, USC

TJ Medina, Football, Air Force

Joe Miraglia, Lacrosse, Belmont Abbey

Jake Parks, Football, UC Davis

Matt Robinson, Football, Illinois

Dylan Shockey, Soccer, LMU

St. Margaret’s

Photos courtesy of St. Margaret’s

St. Margaret’s honored four student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Conrad Hampson, Lacrosse, Colby College

Andrew Maita, Lacrosse, Washington and Lee

Lauren McCaffrey, Soccer, Northwestern

Sophie Payne, Soccer, Oberlin College

Saddleback Valley Christian

Photos courtesy of Saddleback Valley Christian



Saddleback Valley Christian honored three student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Mej Carpentier, Soccer, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Lily Dyer, Volleyball, Pepperdine

Jordan Taylor, Basketball, Westmont

Capistrano Valley Christian

Capistrano Valley Christian honored three student-athletes signing their national letters of intent with colleges and universities back on Nov. 8.

Here are the athletes listed alphabetically by last name with sport and school:

Alec Arnone, Baseball, UC Riverside

Carson Matthews, Baseball, BYU

Kahley Jaeke, Volleyball, Washington College

For in-game updates, news and more for all San Juan Capistrano High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports.