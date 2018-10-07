Visitors pack Mission San Juan Capistrano for the The Vintage Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 6. Photo: Alex Groves
Photos: The Vintage Food & Wine Festival Draws Hundreds to Mission San Juan Capistrano

By Alex Groves

There were numerous food, beer and wine options to try as hundreds of visitors packed Mission San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, Oct. 6 for The Vintage Food & Wine Festival, an annual event put on by the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce.

Guests perused booths manned by such businesses as Trevor’s at the Tracks, Bad to the Bone BBQ, El Adobe de Capistrano, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Docent Brewing and others.

All through the night the band Family Style was playing a variety of pop songs from past decades as well as the present. During intermission musician and Boogie Board inventor Tom Morey played the ukulele before a wrapt audience.

That was followed by an auction where guests could bid for such items as a Morey boogie board, ukulele and a bottle of Ketel One Vodka signed by the company’s chairman, Carolus Nolet.

The Vintage Food & Wine Festival will return to Mission San Juan Capistrano on Oct. 5, 2019.

 

