Photos: The Vintage Food & Wine Festival Draws Hundreds to Mission San Juan Capistrano

By Alex Groves

There were numerous food, beer and wine options to try as hundreds of visitors packed Mission San Juan Capistrano on Saturday, Oct. 6 for The Vintage Food & Wine Festival, an annual event put on by the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce.

Guests perused booths manned by such businesses as Trevor’s at the Tracks, Bad to the Bone BBQ, El Adobe de Capistrano, Rancho Capistrano Winery, Docent Brewing and others.

All through the night the band Family Style was playing a variety of pop songs from past decades as well as the present. During intermission musician and Boogie Board inventor Tom Morey played the ukulele before a wrapt audience.

That was followed by an auction where guests could bid for such items as a Morey boogie board, ukulele and a bottle of Ketel One Vodka signed by the company’s chairman, Carolus Nolet.

The Vintage Food & Wine Festival will return to Mission San Juan Capistrano on Oct. 5, 2019.

Photo Gallery of DSC_0507_1 The band family style does some practice sets before the Vintage Food & Wine Festival gets underway on Saturday, Oct. 6. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_0487_1 Tequila Partida was serving two types of margaritas at The Vintage this year. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_0584_1 Visitors to The Vintage Food & Wine Festival this year could get ice cream rolls from Rolling Deep Ice Cream. The ice cream is spread out over a cold tray then curled into rolls. Photo: Alex Groves DSC_0685_1 Tom Morey, a ukulele player and inventor of the Boogie Board, made a special guest appearance at The Vintage Food & Wine Festival on Saturday, Oct. 6. Photo: Alex Groves