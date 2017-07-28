Brandon Taliaferro of A-Z Plumbing in San Clemente, a multi-generational plumber and son of Bill Metzger who is the owner and operator of Bill Metzger Plumbing in San Clemente, said the overwhelming presence of pin-hole leaks is causing havoc in the tri-city area and a large part of their home projects.

“We see new cases every day,” Taliaferro said. “I’m answering more and more of these calls as ‘newer homes’ are exceeding their 10-year developer warranties and require my services when leaks arise.”

Fortunately, Taliaferro said that viable preventative options do exist. These include epoxy pipe-linings that coat the interior of existing pipes as well as an alternative plastic “Pex” pipe material that is resistant to corrosion. Difficult to forecast, Taliaferro encouraged being attentive within the community and suggests preemptive professional inspection if neighbors are encountering pin-hole leaking.

“I think we could all agree, it’s better to catch a small leak than return home after a long weekend to see your home floating down the street,” Taliaferro said.

Taliaferro also said the best preventative action a homeowner can take is to install a residential water filter. Chris Edmondson, owner of Chicks Plumbing in Capistrano Beach, said his preferred product for water filtering is the Halo Water System, which filters out contaminates and synthetic additives before entering a residence.