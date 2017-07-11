Playhouse Presents Outdoor Rendition of ‘Robin Hood’

Photo Gallery of IMG_0227 Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_0204 Photo: Allison Jarrell Photo: Allison Jarrell IMG_0252 Photo: Allison Jarrell Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Allison Jarrell

The Camino Real Playhouse is bringing the legendary adventures of Robin Hood to life this summer at San Juan Capistrano’s Historic Town Center Park.

Theater goers can bring blankets, low-back chairs and picnics to the park as they watch the story’s beloved characters fight to stop the evil Prince John and the nefarious Sheriff of Nottingham. The action-packed show includes sword fights, quarterstaff fighting, an archery tournament, live music and a maypole dance. And yes, there’s another horse cameo (think last year’s production of “The Curse of Capistrano,” only this time it’s a grand entrance by Maid Marian).

The epic production runs each weekend through the end of July—July 14-16, July 21-23 and July 28-30.

Each show starts at 7:30 p.m. and runs for about two hours, including an intermission. A 7 p.m. kids pre-show offers a chance for children to learn how to sword fight from professionals Jim and Leslie Leone. The playhouse’s tradition of holding a prettiest picnic contest will also return this year.

Tickets are $15, or $40 for a family of up to five. Historic Town Center Park is located at 31776 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano.

For more information, call 949.489.8082 or visit www.caminorealplayhouse.org.