Point-in-Time Study Seeks Volunteers Prior to Jan. 23-24 Count of Homeless

Staff

Counting the county’s homeless population will take a concerted effort. The goal of the now-annual Point-in-Time Count will take place Jan. 23 and 24, with the Southern Section of the county based at Family Assistance Ministries in San Clemente.

As the two-day mission gets closer, volunteers are still being sought.

Earlier in 2018, the county Board of Supervisors voted to contract with City Net, which will conduct the count and collect the data from it.

Volunteers will use devices given to them after training in order to detail the needs of the homeless residents, which can help direct them to health and housing services. The data also tracks “boundaries,” or locations with significant distance to homeless populations, with public services.

The first day of training is Jan. 12 for the Southern Section at the Norman P. Murray Community and Senior Center 24932 Veterans Way in Mission Viejo. For more information and to register as a volunteer, visit www.everyonecountsoc.org. The results of the study are published later in the year once the data have been collected.