Police Search for Suspect Who Burglarized a Home While Posing as City Water Employee

By Shawn Raymundo

Police are searching for a man suspected of burglarizing a San Juan Capistrano home on the 27000 block of Paseo Mimosa after posing as a city water employee Tuesday morning, Dec. 18.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD), at around 10 a.m. the suspect, a white male in his mid-20s, allegedly ransacked the master bedroom of the home as part of a ruse.

The man, wearing a hard hat, vest and jeans, was let into the residence after telling the victims he was there to check on their water pressure, OCSD spokesperson Carrie Braun said.

When the man didn’t come back outside after a while, the victims called the city to verify whether something was wrong with the water, but a city employee told them that they didn’t send anyone to their residence, Braun said.

The victims went back inside the home and found that the master bedroom had been rummaged through and the suspect gone, Braun said.

“It was very clear that suspect had gone through the master bedroom to look for valuables, jewelry (and) money,” Braun said.

According to Braun, more than $10,000 worth of jewelry was taken.

OCSD deputies responded to the location and patrol checked the area, but the suspect was unable to be located, Braun said.

Similar incidents haven’t been reported in the city of San Juan Capistrano, according to Braun.

Investigators are currently working to identify the suspect by looking at any surveillance footage that may have been taken in the area, Braun said.