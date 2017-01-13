The Capistrano Dispatch

Orange County Sheriff Investigators are seeking information on a couple who have been targeting victims shopping in grocery and retail stores in South Orange County.

OCSD said multiple elderly victims were shopping in Ladera Ranch when the couple stealing the victim’s wallet out of a shopping cart on Dec. 15.

The victim’s credit card was used to make purchases in Ladera Ranch and San Juan Capistrano.

On Dec. 30, the same couple was seen on surveillance footage entering Ralph’s on Golden Lantern.

“After multiple failed attempts on other prospective victims, the suspects targeted an elderly female victim who briefly had turned her back to pick out produce,” a statement said. “The victim’s purse was left in the cart.”

Police said the man reached into the victim’s purse and stole her wallet, and later there was an unsuccessful attempt to withdraw money from the victim’s bank account.

Police said the suspects are believed to have victimized other shoppers in Central and Southern California.

Anyone with information on the suspects is encouraged to contact Investigators at 714.627.7170. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855.847.6227.

Attempt to identify these suspects targeting elderly shoppers. 1 of 2. pic.twitter.com/BWWWypu3o6 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSD) January 12, 2017