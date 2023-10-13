Taking inspiration from the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition is hosting Pony Up for a Cure offering an equestrian-based fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Gates to the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park open at 1 p.m. with opening ceremonies recognizing survivors and caregivers occuring at 2 p.m. The event will feature music from Marie Kelly, vendor booths, food trucks, parading horses and a glam team to help dress the horses up.

San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition Board Member Julie Ryan explained that the fundraising event has been in the works for the past year.

“This has been a really big dream of mine,” Ryan said. “I’ve always admired Relay for Life and what they do and how they get the community involved with information about cancer and cancer prevention but also raising money for hopefully future cancer treatments.”

“I also think it’s super emotional to see the survivors and the caregivers, but I always thought it’d be really cool, can we do this on horseback,” Ryan said.

After connecting with the local Relay for Life team, the two groups worked together over the past year to plan the inaugural equestrian-based relay fundraising event.

“This is our first event so we’re hoping everything goes well but I think it’s super exciting because we already have 53 horses entered,” Ryan said. “We’re encouraging them to dress up or show their spirit because it makes it fun. It’s like a parade almost.”

The San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition will also have a glam squad available to dress up participating horses.

“One of our board members is an artist and she’s enlisted a few volunteers, so they’re going to be doing things from braiding ribbons and manes and either spray painting or using chalk, something that actually rinses right off,” Ryan said. “So they’ll be decorating the horses based on what the owner wants them to do. So we’ll have all kinds of materials that are horse safe.”

Ryan noted that for safety reasons, only horses and their riders will be allowed out on the course, however the event is free and open to the public to view.

“We’re going to have a viewing area for … people not riding horses,” Ryan said. “We’ll have music from Marie Kelly, we’ll have a food truck there and the idea is to just enjoy the horses out on the field.”

There are six teams competing as of Friday, Oct. 13, Ryan noted. Riders can still enter up until the day of, with the cost rising from $50 before midnight, Oct. 13 to $75 on the day of.

“We’ll be sending out each team in intervals so that they’re not on top of each other,” Ryan said. “But the idea is, in order to help raise money, it really helps to kind of … gamify the teams and so the teams have been pitted against each other trying to raise money.”

Two teams have been neck and neck as they try to raise the most funds, Ryan said, with each team trying to get ahead of the other when the opposing team pulls ahead.

“It’s been a really fun way for them to raise money and bring awareness and I think, cancer touches everyone so it’s something that everybody can get behind,” Ryan said.

The San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition and the local Relay for Life team hope to raise $25,000 through the event.

The Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park is located at 30753 Avenida La Pata, Rancho Mission Viejo.