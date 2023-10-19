Community members gathered at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, for the San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition’s inaugural Pony Up for a Cure, which looked to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

Seven teams participated in the event, inspired by the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, riding bedazzled horses through the riding park on Saturday. Collectively, the teams raised more than $22,000 for the American Cancer Society while honoring cancer survivors and loved ones lost.

“The San Juan Capistrano Equestrian Coalition was so proud to host the first Pony Up for a Cure event in partnership with the American Cancer Society at the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano,” Coalition President Julie Ryan Johnson said in an email.

“It is not too late to help us hit our goal of $25,000,” Johnson continued. “Please visit sjcec.org for more information. We are looking forward to watching this event grow in the years to come.”

More information about the Coalition and on how to donate to Pony Up for a Cure can be found at sjcec.org.