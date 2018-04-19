Potential Homeless Shelter Locations in San Juan Capistrano, Local Nonprofit Says

By Emily Rasmussen

A local nonprofit proposed several sites in San Juan Capistrano as homeless shelters during a tour of potential areas for shelters in other South Orange County cities on Tuesday, April 17.

iHope, a nonprofit organization that provides services to help homeless people off the streets in South Orange County, invited members of the press to follow them on a short tour of locations that have been zoned to comply with Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), the California law requiring such city planning.

“We’re not interested in being an operator, our interest really is just information on getting a place for the homeless, said Dennis Ettlin, vice president of iHope’s board.

iHope reviewed locations in San Juan Capistrano, San Clemente and Dana Point.

iHope’s press release proposes up to 80 homeless people to be placed at the San Juan Capistrano Northwest Open Space with small sheds, which have been demonstrated across the state and nation, could be used to house the people who seek shelter.

The Northwest Open Space zoning is Community Park, which is intended to provide for major active recreation sites in accordance with the city’s General Plan. However, accessory uses and structures incidental to the operation of permitted use, and caretaker residences (temporary and permanent), are accessory use permitted by right, according to the city’s Open Space municipal code.

Within the city’s Accessory Uses and Structures municipal code, standards for accessory dwelling units on lots intended for or already containing a legally-created single-family detached unit in all residential districts where permitted are outlined. Said units are exempt from the calculation of General Plan density, according to the code.

The other site that iHope visited on April 17 was the sold Endevco Corporation building, which appears abandoned with vines taking over its structure, on Rancho Viejo Road. iHope proposes that the Endevco site, which may be walking distance from the Northwest Open Space to some, could be used as a day area for homeless people to hang out and use services.

“The Endevco site is a zoned Industrial Park,” San Juan Capistrano Assistant City Manager Jacob Green said. “Support services are not identified as a permitted use, but could possibly be a site for an eating and drinking establishment which is permitted by right, or a ‘church, religious, or fraternal’ use which is permitted with a Conditional Use Permit.”

The only zone that permits Supportive Housing Facilities, including emergency shelters, by right in San Juan Capistrano is the Public and Institutional zone, Green said.

“To summarize, neither of the sites identified by iHope have the appropriate zoning for what they propose,” Green said.

iHope argues that since the land is owned by the city, officials could initiate permits to allow usage for homeless shelters.

DSC_4151 The Endevco Corporation building in San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Emily Rasmussen DSC_4141 The Northwest Open Space in San Juan Capistrano. Photo: Emily Rasmussen DSC_4138 Dennis Ettlin, vice president of iHope's board. Photo: Emily Rasmussen

There are more than 20 Public and Institutional zone areas in San Juan Capistrano, which range in size and facility, according to the city’s interactive map that includes zoning and land use. According to iHope, there are two areas that are open parcels that could be used for homeless shelters.

The recently sold Women’s Club building is one marked in the Public and Institutional zone.

“While the (Women’s Club building) meets zoning constraints and could eventually provide day resources for the homeless, the neighbors would complain loudly,” the press release said.

iHope didn’t go into detail on the other location, other than it is on Del Obispo Street and it would be “unsuited” for an emergency shelter, the press release said.

Many of these areas account for schools and churches, with many of the Public and Institutional zone areas clustered next to each other; including five of these zoned areas near the intersection of Junipero Serra Road and Camino Capistrano near JSerra Catholic High School.

Green said the city is looking for areas and options for homeless shelters, along with the region. A meeting among the mayors of Orange County’s 34 cities was scheduled to take place on April 19, at the Ole Hanson Beach Club in San Clemente, but it will not be a public meeting. The gathering was instructed by Federal Judge David O. Carter during the court proceedings related to a lawsuit filed by Orange County Catholic Worker in February when the county wanted to expel more than 700 homeless people living in the Santa Ana riverbed. An update on the discussion points of this meeting will be provided when available.