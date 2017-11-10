Compiled by Steve Breazeale

We are right in the thick of the high school sports postseason calendar and CIF-SS titles are up for grabs. The football playoffs are set to begin this week.

Here is the latest:

Capistrano Valley Christian girls volleyball finds itself in a familiar position at the end of the season, but will be hoping for a new result.

The red-hot Eagles (27-3) have barnstormed their way to a second consecutive CIF-SS championship game. The Eagles will play Buckley in the Division 8 championship game at Cerritos College on Friday, Nov. 10. Last year, CVCS lost in the Division 9 finals.

The Eagles have won 11 straight matches dating back to Oct. 3. They swept past South El Monte in the Division 9 first round, battled to a five-set win over Oakwood in the second round, swept Rolling Hills Prep in the quarterfinals and got past Malibu in four sets in the semifinals.

Washington College commit Kahley Jaeke, Sofia Pluhar, Riley Barclay and Keara Rutz have been leading the way for the Eagles this season.

CVCS is also on track to appear in the CIF State Championship tournament. The Eagles advanced to the Division 5 State semifinals in 2016.

The San Juan Hills football team built a strong enough resume to impress the CIF-SS selection committee and earned an at-large berth in the CIF-SS Division 4 Championships.

The Stallions (5-5) will travel to play Redondo Union (6-4) out of the Bay League on Friday, Nov. 10.

San Juan Hills placed fourth in the competitive South Coast League. Their lone league win came against Trabuco Hills. Their effort in league, coupled with a strong 4-2 nonleague record that included wins over Dos Pueblos, Canyon and Great Oak, earned them a trip to the playoffs.

San Juan Hills finished the regular season as the No. 8-ranked team in Division 4. The Stallions have a strong defense, which should keep them in most games throughout their playoff run.

The winner of the San Juan Hills-Redondo Union game will play the winner of Cajon-Palm Springs in the quarterfinals on Nov. 17.

The JSerra football team will begin its march through the gauntlet that is the CIF-SS Division 1 Championships with a road game against Long Beach Poly on Friday, Nov. 10.

The Lions (7-3) lost to Mater Dei, Santa Margarita and St. John Bosco, respectively, to close out the regular season. It was a tough trio of games, as those teams went on to finish first, third and second in the Trinity League, respectively.

JSerra has had to deal with injuries to key players, like running back Al Fisher, late in the season. Fisher, however, did play in the Lions’ last game.

Now, the Lions will reset and turn their attention to the Jackrabbits (8-2, 6-0) and their star quarterback Matt Corral (2,200 yards, 25 touchdown passes). The winner of JSerra-Long Beach Poly will play the winner of No. 1 Mater Dei-Vista Murrieta in the quarterfinals on Nov. 17.