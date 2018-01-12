By Allison Jarrell

The City Council is slated to discuss a wide array of issues on Tuesday, Jan. 16, from authorizing a contract for LED street light conversion, to considering an interim management agreement with Blenheim Facility Management for the operation of the Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park at San Juan Capistrano.

The Council will also consider approving an exclusive negotiation agreement with The Ecology Center for a development concept that would incorporate the neighboring South Coast Farms property as well as the Congdon House property into a single environmental education and agricultural center.

Also at next week’s meeting, former Chief of Police Services Lt. Scott Spalding and former Fire Division Chief John Abel will be recognized for their years of service to the city.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, located at 32400 Paseo Adelanto. The Council’s closed session begins at 3 p.m. and members of the public wishing to speak on any closed session items can do so at the beginning of that meeting.

To view Tuesday’s agenda or watch the meeting online, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org.