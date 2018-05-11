Letters to the editor policy: To submit a letter to the editor for possible inclusion in the paper, email us at letters@thecapistranodispatch.com. The Capistrano Dispatch reserves the right to edit reader-submitted letters for length and is not responsible for the claims made or the information written by the writers. Please limit your letters to 350 words.

—Bob Morrissey, San Juan Capistrano

Thank you for your informative article on bringing more homeless people to our wonderful city. I think this is a huge crock of crap. Why don’t these do-gooders put these homeless people in their back yard where we don’t have to see them.

As citizens we cannot allow this to happen. Look at all the cities fighting back to keep them out of their communities. As citizens we need to take a stand.