The Capistrano Dispatch

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) has started the public process for changing its bus routes in order to rearrange the routes based on ridership.

“In 2015, the OCTA Board of Directors launched OC Bus 360, a plan that examines bus service from all angles,” Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said in a press release. “During the initial implementation of this comprehensive plan, OC Bus 360 provided better service in high-demand areas by reallocating existing resources, improved passenger experiences through technology, stimulated ridership with pricing changes, and created fresh marketing and branding to attract new riders.”

During the last change of bus service routes, San Juan Capistrano saw one of its routes cut, the 191, which ran from Mission Viejo to San Juan Capistrano and on to Capistrano Beach and San Clemente. The 193 route was also cut, which ran from San Clemente to Talega and back down to Capo Beach.

The new system is slated to be approved by the OCTA board in February 2018, and is expected to enhance evening, weekday and weekend service “on several routes and reduce service on others with low demand.”

“In addition, service on some Stationlink and express routes will be reduced or eliminated due to low ridership,” Bartlett said. “Services and resources can be reallocated to high-demand areas to reduce travel times and serve more people.”

Members of the public can submit their opinions on service routes by filling out a survey online, or submitting them in person at the South County community meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Laguna Hills Community Center, 25555 Alicia Parkway.

To view the proposed changes, visit www.octa.net.