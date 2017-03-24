By Kristina Pritchett

Ashly Green, 23, Daishaun Caldwell, 27, and Kemone Jaylin, 18, were arrested for burglary, obstructing/resisting an officer and evading an officer, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Lt. Lane Lagaret with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said undercover deputies were in the area of Saltwater Drive to target residential burglaries when a car with three subjects pulled into the area.

Lagaret said a woman went up to the residence and then returned to the vehicle. Then, one of the men got out of the car wearing gloves. Lagaret said officers lost sight of the subjects for about 10 minutes when a second man wearing gloves got out of the vehicle.

Lagaret said the subjects were out of sight for about 20 minutes, and when they returned, they were carrying bags.

“One looked like a pillowcase and another bag,” Lagaret said. “In the bag were items presumably from the house.”

Around 11:11 a.m. undercover officers called in uniform deputies and attempted to stop them.

According to police, the vehicle fled from deputies at a high rate of speed down Del Obispo into San Juan Capistrano before crashing into a bank of shrubs.

Police said all three subjects fled on foot into San Juan Creek.

All three subjects were located and taken into custody without further incident, and the items were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

Officers were assisted by Anaheim’s helicopter, as well as deputies from San Juan Capistrano and San Clemente, police said.