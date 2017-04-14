The Capistrano Dispatch

On April 3, Rancho Mission Viejo announced promotions for two members of its executive management team.

Ranch CEO Tony Moiso has been appointed as chairman, filling the vacancy left by the death of his uncle, Richard J. O’Neill, in 2009. Chief Operating Officer Donald Vodra has been promoted to president, a role that Moiso has filled for the last 45 years.

Moiso will retain his current title of chief executive officer, while Vodra will retain his current title of chief operating officer.

“Since 1972, I’ve been honored to serve as President and CEO of Rancho Mission Viejo. During that time, we’ve accomplished much while keeping true to the values and traditions which have come to define The Ranch,” Moiso said. “Yet, now is the time to begin the transition to the next generation of Ranch leadership. Don Vodra, who has been a valuable member of The Ranch team for more than 20 years, will help me identify, mentor, coach, develop, and empower those men and women who will help guide the Rancho Mission Viejo family in the future.”