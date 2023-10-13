It’s been 10 years since residents and families first began moving into the village of Sendero, the initial community built in the 23,000 acres that comprises Rancho Mission Viejo.

To mark the occasion, RanchLife–the community’s outreach branch–is planning to host several signature events that celebrate the anniversary, and Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC will incorporate the milestone into the upcoming grand openings for the next phases of development in the Rienda village.

Kris Maher, senior vice president of community development, said she feels fulfilled whenever she drives around the community and sees its growth.

The Rancho Mission Viejo community spans three different villages, with more developments to come eastward in the newest village of Rienda. Photos: Zone57

“You look at what you’ve helped to create, and you see people walking their dogs, families pushing the baby in the stroller (and) the older couple out for a walk,” she said. “I always just have such a sense of pride when I see that I got to help, in some small way, create this lifestyle for people.”

Back in 2004, the corporation secured the acreage included in what was then “The Ranch Plan,” and what would become Rancho Mission Viejo, following the desire of RMV Chairman and CEO Anthony Moiso.

Sendero, the area immediately west of Antonio Parkway, was the first village that was rolled out, succeeded by Esencia in 2015 and Rienda in April 2022.

Maher said her organization has always operated with the goal of “testing boundaries,” reflected in the millions of dollars spent on research over the past few years and effort spent on designing the area to match its natural surroundings and providing the lifestyle prospective residents want.

“My previous boss (used to say), ‘You can either match your competition, draft off your competition, benchmark or pioneer,’ ” she continued. “We choose to, more or less, benchmark or pioneer, because we don’t want to be the same as everyone else.”

RMV officials spoke to the ownership residents have taken of their community, whether through participation in nearly 80 resident-led clubs, attending RanchLife events en masse, utilizing the sports facilities or the vast array of amenities.

Instead of only a few hundred people coming out to events, now thousands do, according to Vice President of Marketing Stephanie Walker, who added, “there’s something for everyone” in terms of how residents can make the community their own.

“It speaks volumes to the level of involvement and how much the residents truly love (interacting) with one another,” Walker said. “…All of the programming through RanchLife is very holistic, it’s communitywide; the end goal is to bring everyone together. It’s been pretty amazing to see that evolve over the last 10 years.”

Maher added that the larger events have grown to where officials are seeking a new, bigger park space able to accommodate the level of attendance.

As the company is continuing to build upon the existing RMV area, Maher said it recently began an 11-million-cubic-yard grading project for its next two phases. A mix of market-rate houses and homes under the corporation’s Gavilan brand, for ages 55 and older, will be up for sale for a total of 514 homes.

All throughout the development process, Walker said, the company has kept an eye toward making homes attainable for the younger generation. She added that homes in Rancho Mission Viejo have been listed at a lower price per square foot than other competitors’ homes.

“Maybe (families) don’t have the biggest backyard, but they have … a larger backyard at their fingertips with all these amazing amenities,” she said. “That’s pretty special, and a lot of other existing communities and (the resale market) can’t claim that.”

The company’s “No. 1 goal” in creating Rienda was to get millennials and younger people into homes, according to Maher. It spent two years with architectural firms working to design floor plans that make for reasonable mortgage payments, property taxes and HOA dues.

Listing condos in the low $500,000s was not what RMV initially anticipated, but Maher felt those prices were still relatively sensible.

“That’s an amazing price point for someone to be able to own a home in South Orange County,” said Maher. “We’re very proud of that, and it worked out very well. Our sales have proven that out.”

Since Rienda’s 2022 opening, 734 homes have been sold, with consistent foot traffic to the community’s Discovery House, model homes, and visitor center.

“Folks are willing to make an investment right now at The Ranch, specifically,” Walker said. “It’s been pretty remarkable to see (how) everything’s been very healthy and moving along.