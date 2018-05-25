The next Red Cross blood drive in San Clemente will take place at the San Clemente Community Center, located at 100 N. Calle Seville, from 1-7 p.m. on Friday, May 25.

There will also be a blood drive in Dana Point at the Monarch Coast Apartment Homes, 32400 Crown Valley Pkwy., from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 29.

According to a press release, the American Red Cross is counting on volunteer donors to give blood and help ensure patient needs can be met this summer.

Around Memorial Day, the Red Cross sees a steep decline in blood donations. Busy summer schedules, vacations and school breaks also cause a drop in donations.

Schedule an appointment to donate this summer by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1.800.733.2767.

All who donate blood or platelets now through June 10 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Additionally, those who come to give May 25-29, will receive an exclusive Red Cross branded T-shirt, while supplies last.