The Capistrano Dispatch

The American Red Cross is encouraging all eligible donors of all blood types to give blood this spring to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

Below are the dates, times and locations of upcoming blood donation opportunities in San Juan Capistrano:

April 17: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Capistrano Unified School District, 33122 Valle Road

April 30: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Mission Basilica, 31520 El Camino Real

Donated blood is perishable and must constantly be replenished to keep up with hospital patient need. Red blood cells are the blood component most frequently transfused by hospitals and must be used within 42 days of donation.

Eligible donors can give red blood cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a Power Red donation, where available. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year, and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.

For more information or to make an appointment, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

More on Donating Blood:

A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.