The American Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts are teaming up in September to help replenish the blood supply by offering those who give blood or platelets a coupon for a free haircut.

Those who donate from Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donations, according to a press release.

“Blood and platelet donors of all blood types, especially types O negative and O positive, are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply following a critical summer blood shortage,” the release states.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area include:

Sept. 7: 9:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m., South Coast Christian Church, 31501 Avenida Los Cerritos, San Juan Capistrano

Sept.7: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Coldwell Banker Beachside, 501 N. El Camino Real, Suite 150, San Clemente

Sept. 8: 1-7 p.m., San Clemente Community Center, 100 N Calle Seville, San Clemente

Sept. 12: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 35522 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente

Sept. 14: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort, 25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point

Those interested can make an appointment to donate online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 1.800.733.2767.

