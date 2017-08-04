The Capistrano Dispatch

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, Congressman Darrell Issa (R-Vista) toured a few local startup businesses—including Ryan’s Recycling in San Juan Capistrano—in honor of “Startup Day Across America.”

The campaign was founded by Issa and Congressman Jared Polis (D-CO) as a day to listen to the challenges startups face and talk about how federal policy can support their innovative efforts.

Ryan Hickman, 7, of San Juan Capistrano, was Issa’s first stop on Tuesday. Ryan started his own recycling company back in 2012, and with the help of his family, he has recycled more than 234,000 cans and bottles and has donated nearly $4,800 from t-shirt sales to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach.

After his story went viral, Ryan was featured on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, and was recently “hired” as an honorary employee by CarbonLITE recycling company in Riverside.

Issa also met with Stance, an apparel company in San Clemente, and Oceanside Brewing Company.

To learn more about Ryan’s Recycling, visit www.ryansrecycling.com.