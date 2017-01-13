By Allison Jarrell

After receiving proposals for the city’s two redevelopment properties, the City Council is set to begin reviewing the bids in closed session on Jan. 17.

The two parcels up for sale are the Camino Real Playhouse property and parking lot in downtown San Juan and the Lower Rosan Ranch, a 16.48-acre property located north of Stonehill Drive.

The Council will be briefed on the proposals during closed session. According to the Jan. 17 agenda, there are 10 negotiating parties for the playhouse property and 13 negotiating parties for the Lower Rosan Ranch.

City Manager Ben Siegel said via email that “staff will be recommending that any evaluation option includes a public outreach and public input component,” which “will be further explored in closed session.”

To view the closed session agenda, visit www.sanjuancapistrano.org and click “City Council Live Stream” on the right.