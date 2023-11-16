Richard Henry Dana Jr.’s oldest living relative, Kathrine Dana Shaw, will host a meet & greet promoting her new book at the O’Neill Museum before embarking on a quest by train on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

From 2-3 p.m., Shaw will promote her new book, Mover and Shaker: Remarkable Woman Making Her Mark In A Man’s World, at the museum and encourage attendees to call their loved ones before the holidays.

Shaw stated in a media release that, at almost 103 years old, she knows that “life is short, and relationships are what really matters.”

Shaw’s book will be available for purchase, and select historical pictures of San Juan Capistrano will be on display for silent auction until 3 p.m., with a portion of sales supporting the San Juan Capistrano Historical Society.

Shaw previously served as the president of the Women’s Club of San Juan and the 2008 Swallows Day Parade grand marshal.

Following the meet & greet, Shaw will board a train in San Juan Capistrano at 3:35 p.m. to begin a quest to meet her estranged daughter, Chris, who is mentioned in the new book.

As a descendant of Richard Henry Dana, Jr., author of Two Years Before the Mast, Shaw shares her life, as she followed in her family’s footsteps in Mover and Shaker.

The O’Neill Museum is located at 31831 Los Rios Street, San Juan Capistrano.