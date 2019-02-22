RMV Appoints New Executive, Senior Leadership

By Jenna Ross

Rancho Mission Viejo, LLC (RMV) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 12 the appointment of new executive management, along with the promotion of its senior leadership team.

Promotions for the executive management team include Jeremy Laster to executive vice president and chief operating officer, Elise Millington to executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Paul Johnson to executive vice president of community management.

“Since 1972, we’ve accomplished much while keeping true to the values and traditions which have come to define ‘The Ranch,’ ” Tony Moiso, RMV’s chairman and CEO, said in a press release. “Yet, now is the time to begin the transition to the next generation of Ranch leadership. Jeremy, Elise and Paul will be exceptional additions to the executive management team.”

Before becoming chairman and CEO, Moiso previously held the position of president, which is now held by Don Vodra. Vodra was promoted to president in 2017, according to the release. Moiso and Vodra will continue to work together to lead the executive management team.

“It’s an honor to work with Tony to lead this group of talented men and women,” Vodra said in the release. “The combination of their diverse areas of expertise and professional experiences will enrich and advance our business as we work together to build on the incredible legacy of the Ranch and the O’Neill/Avery/Moiso family.”

Rancho Mission Viejo has been owned by members of the O’Neill, Avery and Moiso families since 1882. Upon completion, “The Ranch” is expected to include 14,000 homes and approximately five million square feet of land for non-residential use, including schools, places of worship, community farms, shopping and employment centers.