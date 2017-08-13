By Allison Jarrell

For the sixth year in a row, the San Juan Capistrano Chamber of Commerce is inviting residents and visitors to get in the rodeo spirit a few days early with over a week of Western festivities leading up to the 17th annual Rancho Mission Viejo Rodeo.

Rodeo Days kicks off this year with Rusty Richards’ Creek Side Concert at the Camino Real Playhouse on Tuesday, Aug. 15. From 8-10 p.m., guests will be able to relive the cowboy way of life around the campfire with an evening of cowboy songs, stories, poetry and duets with Richards’ son, Jason. Rusty Richards is an inductee of the National Cowboy Hall of Fame and former member of the Western singing group Sons of the Pioneers. Tickets are $30, or $40 for cabaret table seats. The Camino Real Playhouse is located at 31776 El Camino Real in San Juan Capistrano. For more information, call 949.489.8082 or visit www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Then on Tuesday, Aug. 22, the annual Tequila Tasting takes place at El Adobe de Capistrano from 5:30-8 p.m. The festive evening includes tastings of a dozen or so tequilas, chips and salsa, and live music. Tickets are $20 online in advance, or $25 at the door. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sanjuanchamber.com.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, the chamber is hosting a Western Networking Mixer at the San Juan Hills Golf Club from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $15 for chamber members, or $20 for potential members. The golf club is located at 32120 San Juan Creek Road in San Juan.

On Saturday, Aug. 26—the first day of the rodeo—official rodeo band Grand Junction will be performing at the rodeo grounds (30753 La Pata Avenue) around 6:15 p.m. Then at 7 p.m., Bad to the Bone will be hosting their annual rodeo party at the restaurant. (Fun fact: Marty Wells, co-owner of Bad to the Bone, is a former PRCA tie-down roper, so it isn’t rare to find a professional cowboy or two enjoying the rodeo after-party and some barbecue at Wells’ restaurant.) Bad to the Bone BBQ is located at 31738 Rancho Viejo Road in San Juan.

For more information on the Rodeo Days schedule and events or the RMV Rodeo, visit www.facebook.com/sjcrodeodays, www.rmvrodeo.com or www.sanjuanchamber.com, or call 949.493.4700.

2017 Rodeo Days Schedule

Aug. 15: Cowboy Music & Poetry with Rusty Richards, 8 p.m., Camino Real Playhouse

Aug. 22: Tequila Tasting, 5:30 p.m., El Adobe de Capistrano

Aug. 24: Western Networking Mixer, 5 p.m., San Juan Hills Golf Club

Aug. 26: Official Rodeo Band “Grand Junction,” 6:15 p.m., Rodeo Grounds

Aug. 26: Bad to the Bone BBQ Rodeo Party, 7 p.m., Bad to the Bone BBQ